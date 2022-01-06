Sales at the start today throughout Italy – Economy

The sales season is taking place all over Italy. After Sicily and Basilicata, which led the way on January 2, followed by Valle D’Aosta on 3, the hunt for offers and promotions in all other Italian regions officially starts today. The only exception is Trentino-Alto Adige: in the province of Trento it will be the shopkeepers who freely decide the periods of the discounts and in Alto Adige we will start in some areas on 8 January while in various tourist municipalities it will be necessary to wait until 5 March.

For the entire trade sector, the expectation is high and hopefully a breath of fresh air despite the new wave of infections and the uncertainty about any restrictions that could be decided to manage a new emergency phase of the pandemic. According to Confesercenti, four out of ten Italians are determined to go hunting for discounts, with an average budget of 120-150 euros in their pockets. And the overall turnover, according to Confcommercio estimates, will be 4.2 billion, an increase of 300 million euros compared to last year.

“But we are still talking about a fairly contained growth” points out Massimo Torti general secretary of Federmodaitalia Confcommercio. “Compared to the 2020 winter sales, we are in fact behind by 900 million euros – he explains – the average per capita receipt goes from 111 euros in 2021 to 119 euros this year, but will still be 21 euros lower than in 2020, when it was equal to 140 euros “.

Numbers that for Codacons sanction the “flop” of the winter sales in anticipation of a decrease in sales of 21% also due to the impact of expensive bills and generalized price increases that will reduce the overall turnover by more than one billion compared to 5.2 billion in 2020. Even the discounts are “far from the pre-pandemic values”, notes the National Consumers Union because the crisis has induced traders “to contain the reductions compared to the past, in an attempt to make up for the losses”. The discounts – emerges from an analysis of the UNC – although more attractive than those practiced in 2021, are however lower than the pre-lockdown ones of January 2020. For clothing, for example, an average decrease in prices of 19 , 2%, more marked than the 18.5% of January 2021, but “significantly lower than in January 2020 – observes the UNC – when the discount was 22.5%”.