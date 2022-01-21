Sales day for European markets

(Teleborsa) –, in line with the Milan stock exchange, which moves in red.

Substantially stable theEuro / US dollar, which continues the session on the eve of the levels and stops at 1.133. Slight drop ingold, which drops to $ 1,833 an ounce. Strong reduction in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) (-1.91%), which reached 83.92 dollars per barrel.

Small step to the top of the spread, which reaches +138 basis points, showing an increase of 2 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP equal to 1.28%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent sales hands on Frankfurt, which suffers a decrease of 1.75%, the negative performance of London, which drops 0.90%, and poor performance for Paris, which recorded a decline of 1.52%.

A “no” day for the Italian stock exchange, down by 1.46% on FTSE MIB; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which slips to 29,616 points.

Downhill the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.46%); with a similar direction, the FTSE Italia Star (-1.77%).

Unique Blue Chip of Milan to obtain a good result Intesa Sanpaolo, which marks an increase of 1.02%.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Prysmian, which continues the session with -3.95%.

Black session for Stellantis, which leaves a loss of 3.64% on the table.

In free fall Tenaris, which sinks by 3.25%.

Heavy Ferrari, which marks a drop of -3.08 percentage points.

Single mid cap stock in Milan, Caltagirone SpA gets a + 2.05%.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Saint Lawrence, which continues the session with -4.07%.

Dramatic sitting for Technogym, which collapsed by 3.33%.

Sensitive losses for GVS, down 3.06%.

Breathless Biesse, which falls by 2.96%.

Between macroeconomic quantities most important:

Friday 21/01/2022

00:30 Japan: Consumption prices, annual (previous 0.6%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Retail sales, monthly (expected -0.6%; previous 1%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Retail sales, annual (expected 3.4%; previous 4.3%)

4:00 pm European Union: Consumer confidence (expected -9 points; prev. -8.3 points)

4:00 pm USE: Leading indicator, monthly (expected 0.8%; previous 1.1%)

Monday 24/01/2022

01:30 Japan: Manufacturing PMI (preceding 54.3 points)

10:00 European Union: Composite PMI (expected 52.2 points; preceding 53.3 points).

(Teleborsa) 21-01-2022 13:00