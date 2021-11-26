Sales day for European markets

(Teleborsa) –, in line with the Milan stock exchange, which moves in red.

L’Euro / US dollar trading continues with a fractional gain of 0.56%. L’Gold the session continues on the upside and advances to $ 1,806.1 per ounce. Deep red for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at $ 73.99 per barrel, a sharp decline of 5.24%.

Small step to the top of the spread, which reaches +131 basis points, showing an increase of 2 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP equal to 0.95%.

Among the European lists bad performance for Frankfurt, which records a decline of 3.37%, black session for London, which leaves a 3.22% loss on the table, and in free fall Paris, which sinks by 4.15%.

Session to forget for the Italian stock exchange, with the FTSE MIB which is leaving 3.25% on the ground; on the same line, a day to forget for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 28,685 points, retracing by 3.21%.

Depressed the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.02%); on the same trend, the FTSE Italia Star (-2.13%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence DiaSorin (+ 6.48%) e Telecom Italia (+ 0.54%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Unicredit, which gets -5.66%.

Negative sitting for ENI, which shows a loss of 5.03%.

Heavy Stellantis, which marks a drop of as much as -5.02 percentage points.

Dramatic sitting for Tenaris, which falls by 5.00%.

Deep red for all FTSE MidCap titles.

The strongest sales show up on Autogrill, which continues trading at -13.18%.

Sensitive losses for Saint Lawrence, down 5.38%.

Breathless Technogym, which falls by 5.30%.

Thud of IGD, which shows a drop of 5.13%.

Between the data relevant macroeconomics:

Friday 11/26/2021

08:45 France: Consumer confidence, monthly (98 points expected; 99 points preceded)

10:00 European Union: M3, annual (7.4% expected; previous 7.4%)

Monday 11/29/2021

10:00 Italy: Production prices, monthly (previous 1.6%)

10:00 Italy: Production prices, annual (previous 13.3%)

Tuesday 30/11/2021

10:00 Italy: GDP, annual (expected 3.8%; previous 17.3%)

10:00 Italy: GDP, quarterly (expected 2.6%; previous 2.7%)

11:00 am European Union: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 0.8%).

(Teleborsa) 26-11-2021 09:30