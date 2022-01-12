Tech

sales exceed 1 million copies, only on PC – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Inscryption confirms a success, considering the scale of the game and the expectations of developers and publishers, having exceeded 1 million copies sold just over two months after its release and being available only on PC, for the moment.

Developed by Daniel Mullins, also author of the strange and disturbing Pony Island, Inscryption takes up some characteristics of the previous production as regards the tones that become progressively more and more dark, revealing itself more and more as an adventure with different outlines compared to the card game which is at the heart of the gameplay.

The result of the sales was announced by Devolver Digital, publisher of the game, through a tweet a few days ago and demonstrates how the title has already reached a considerable audience, considering its strangeness and poor compliance with the standard schemes of the videogame market, such as it is suitable for an indie production with a rather autoscale imprint.

Inscryption is a dark card odyssey that blends a roguelike deckbuilder, escape-room-style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood shake. Even more obscure are the secrets written on the cards …

The official synopsis already makes it clear how Inscryption is based on elements that are not immediately visible and requires one multi-layered reading in order to be fully understood. In addition to the excellent results on the market, the game has obtained important awards from critics and you can learn more about it by reading our review, waiting to understand if it is destined to arrive on other platforms, sooner or later.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

two new gifts on the Epic Games Store and Black Friday discounts

November 25, 2021

Galaxy S22 series: Samsung smartphones shown live! here they are

4 weeks ago

The notebook that disassembles and reassembles: Luna is the modular concept laptop of dreams according to Dell

4 weeks ago

confirmation from Phil Spencer arrives

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button