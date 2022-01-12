sales exceed 1 million copies, only on PC – Nerd4.life

Inscryption confirms a success, considering the scale of the game and the expectations of developers and publishers, having exceeded 1 million copies sold just over two months after its release and being available only on PC, for the moment.

Developed by Daniel Mullins, also author of the strange and disturbing Pony Island, Inscryption takes up some characteristics of the previous production as regards the tones that become progressively more and more dark, revealing itself more and more as an adventure with different outlines compared to the card game which is at the heart of the gameplay.

The result of the sales was announced by Devolver Digital, publisher of the game, through a tweet a few days ago and demonstrates how the title has already reached a considerable audience, considering its strangeness and poor compliance with the standard schemes of the videogame market, such as it is suitable for an indie production with a rather autoscale imprint.

Inscryption is a dark card odyssey that blends a roguelike deckbuilder, escape-room-style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood shake. Even more obscure are the secrets written on the cards …

The official synopsis already makes it clear how Inscryption is based on elements that are not immediately visible and requires one multi-layered reading in order to be fully understood. In addition to the excellent results on the market, the game has obtained important awards from critics and you can learn more about it by reading our review, waiting to understand if it is destined to arrive on other platforms, sooner or later.