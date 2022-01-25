sales exceeding PS1 worldwide, according to the estimates of VGChart – Nerd4.life

According to VGChartz estimates, Nintendo Switch has sold more PS1 units worldwide. All this took place at the end of the week 9-15 January 2022 (Sunday – Saturday). Precisely, Nintendo Switch would have reached 102.81 million units sold.

According to VGChartz, in the week 9-15 January 2022, Nintendo Switch would have sold 341,662 units and thus reached the figure of 102.81 million units sold. This would have allowed it to exceed the 102.5 million units sold by PS1, the first PlayStation console. The Switch figure obviously includes the standard, Lite and OLED models added together.

This milestone makes Nintendo Switch the fifth best-selling console ever. In fourth place we find PS4 with 116.58 million units. Considering that the Nintendo Switch is nowhere near the end of its life cycle, we believe it can surpass even the PlayStation 4.

Nintendo Switch OLED

According to VGChartz, Nintendo Switch would have sold 34.67 million in the US, 27.22 million in Europe and 23.43 million in Japan. In Europe, the largest sales appear to be located in France, with 6.11 million, followed by 5.93 million in Germany and 5.21 million in the United Kingdom.

Obviously, all of these numbers are estimates, not official data. Even if they are inaccurate, they allow us to have an idea of ​​the order of magnitude of the success of the Switch and allow us to say that Nintendo’s console is at least close to overtaking PS1. We will have to wait for official data to confirm this result.

Also in Italy Switch is successful, as the most recent game sales chart shows us.