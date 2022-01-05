Sales, from Codacons a decalogue for consumers

The 2022 winter sales officially start throughout Italy, and the hunt for discounts also starts: an eagerly awaited appointment by traders who hope to revive sales after a difficult winter. According to Codacons estimates, however, they could be partially a flop, with sales that “will record lower values ​​than in the pre-Covid period: -21%”, thus the association’s forecast that draws up a sort of “guide to safe purchases”. First of all, the invitation to trade in proximity, to shops that know each other because of the neighborhood, and then pay attention to the prices that are raised just before the sales, to then mask the real discount amount.

The “suspicious discounts”

Be wary of brands very similar to well-known ones and discounts of over 50% – which often hide not exactly new goods – and then, avoid the so-called “fake old prices” – just before putting a product on sale, the trader inflates the old price, so as to increase the discount percentage and encourage the purchase.

Trust in proximity trade

Use preferably in trusted stores – continues Codacons in its “decalogue” for purchases – “or buy goods, whose price or quality is already known: in order to be able to independently evaluate the convenience of the purchase”.

Beware of the price tag

Do not buy in stores that do not display the tag indicating the old price, the new one and the percentage value of the discount applied. “The price – indicates the consumer association – must be displayed clearly and legibly: and check that among the goods on sale, there is no new one but at full price”.

Try, not just look

On the “Trial of the garments”, the Codacons points out, there is no obligation: by law it is left to the “discretion of the shopkeeper”: but the advice is to be wary of clothing that can only be looked at.

If you think you have taken a scam – concludes the association – contact Codacons or call the traffic police.

“Contraction for expensive bills and black friday”

According to Codacons, the total turnover will increase from 5.2 billion euros in 2020 to about 4.1 billion in 2022: with an estimated loss by the association of “over one billion euros compared to the pre-Covid period. . ” At the base of the flop: not only Black Friday in November and the Christmas holidays (which according to Codacons would have already absorbed a substantial slice of Italian purchases), but also the strong increases in bills and the increase in retail prices.