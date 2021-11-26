Sales in Milan prevail, in line with the trend of the European markets
Plus sign forEuro / US dollar, which shows an increase of 0.91%. Caution prevails ongold, which continues the session with a slight decrease of 0.20%. Day to forget for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which trades at 68.79 dollars per barrel, with a fall of 11.90%.
Unchanged it spread, which is positioned at +128 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP standing at 0.91%.
Among the main European stock exchanges dramatic sitting for Frankfurt, which collapsed by 4.15%, significant losses for London, down 3.64%, and in apnea Paris, which falls by 4.75%.
Session to forget for the Italian stock exchange, with the FTSE MIB which leaves 4.60% on the ground; along the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which closed the session at 28,321 points.
The FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.16%); as well, the bad FTSE Italia Star (-2.09%).
The turnover in today’s session in Piazza Affari was equal to 3.89 billion euro, with an increase of 1,735.8 million euro, equal to 80.72%, compared to the previous 2.15 billion; while the volumes traded went from 1.56 billion shares of the previous session to today’s 1.2 billion.
At the top of the most important actions in Milan, marks a good increase DiaSorin, which shows a + 5.55% compared to the previous one.
The worst performances, however, were recorded on Tenaris, which closed at -7.08%.
Under pressure CNH Industrial, which shows a decline of 6.92%.
Thud of Unicredit, which shows a fall of 6.90%.
Letter on Stellantis, which records a significant decline of 6.84%.
Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, GVS (+ 1.94%), BF (+ 1.43%) e SOL (+ 1.17%).
The strongest declines, on the other hand, occurred on Autogrill, which closed the session at -8.36%.
It sinks Tod’s, with a fall of 7.98%.
It slips ENAV, with a clear disadvantage of 6.81%.
Collapses Juventus, with a decrease of 6.59%.
Between macroeconomic variables heavier:
Friday 11/26/2021
08:45 France: Consumer confidence, monthly (98 points expected; 99 points preceded)
10:00 European Union: M3, annual (7.4% expected; previous 7.4%)
Monday 11/29/2021
10:00 Italy: Production prices, monthly (previous 1.6%)
10:00 Italy: Production prices, annual (previous 13.3%)
Tuesday 30/11/2021
10:00 Italy: GDP, annual (expected 3.8%; previous 17.3%)
10:00 Italy: GDP, quarterly (expected 2.6%; previous 2.7%)
11:00 am European Union: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 0.8%).
(Teleborsa) 26-11-2021 17:50