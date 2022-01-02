Sales, in Sicily via January 2: here are all the rules at the time of Covid

The winter sales season officially starts. Sicily and Basilicata kick off the discounts tomorrow, January 2nd; the Valle d’Aosta will do it on January 3, while all the other Regions will leave on Wednesday January 5. For sales shopping, which again this year affects over 15 million families, according to estimates by the Confcommercio Research Department, each person will spend around 119 euros, for a turnover of 4.2 billion euros.

For the correct purchase of items on sale, Federmoda Italia and Confcommercio recall some basic principles.

You change

The possibility of changing the garment after it has been purchased is generally left to the discretion of the shopkeeper, unless the product is damaged or non-compliant (Legislative Decree 6 September 2005, n. 206, Consumer Code). In this case, the shopkeeper is obliged to repair or replace the garment and, if this proves impossible, the reduction or refund of the price paid. However, the buyer is required to report the defect of the garment within two months from the date of discovery of the defect.

Try on clothes

There is no obligation. It is left to the merchant’s discretion.

Payments

Credit cards must be accepted by the merchant and cashless payments must be favored.

Products for sale

The items that are offered on sale must be seasonal or fashionable and susceptible to significant depreciation if not sold within a certain period of time.

Price indication

Obligation of the shopkeeper to indicate the normal selling price, the discount and the final price.

Respect for distances:

It is necessary to maintain a distance of one meter between customers waiting for the entrance and inside the shop.

Hand disinfection

Obligation to sanitize hands with alcoholic solutions before touching the products.

Masks

Obligation to wear the mask outside the shop, in the store and also in the dressing room when trying on the garments.

Tailoring changes and / or adaptations

They are charged to the customer, unless otherwise agreed.

Maximum number of customers in store

Obligation to display a sign in the window showing the maximum number of customers allowed in the shops at the same time.

Confcommercio also points out the various initiatives promoted throughout the country by the Italian Fashion Federation, such as “Clear and Sure Sales”, “Transparent Sales”, “Tranquility Sales”.

© All rights reserved