sales in the US in 2021

The 2021 It hasn’t been a particularly bright year for sales of Alfa Romeo globally. We have already written to you that in Italy only 11,300 cars they were registered by the Alfa car manufacturer last year. Now we want to talk to you about how things went for the historic Milanese brand in a very important market like that of the United States. In 2021, Alfa Romeo sales in the US decreased compared to 2020.

Here’s how Alfa Romeo sales in the US went in 2021

In total, the Milanese car manufacturer registered 18,250 units in the US during 2021. This is a 2 percent drop compared to 2020 when the Stellantis premium brand in total had delivered to its American customers 18,586 units. This decline came due to a very bad fourth quarter of 2021 for the Milanese house’s sales which suffered a 33 percent drop compared to what occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the first part of the year things for Alfa Romeo in the United States they had gone differently. In fact, at the end of the first 3 quarters of the year, sales of the Biscione brand in the USA had increased by 14 percent compared to that to 2020. Unfortunately, the sharp decline recorded in the last quarter of the year undermined the good things done in the first 9 months.

As for the individual models sold by Alfa Romeo in the most important premium market in the world, the Stelvio SUV it turned out to be once again the best-selling model by the Italian house in that market. In total in the US in 2021 they were sold exactly 10,539 units by Stelvio. This is a 2 percent increase compared to 2020 for the Alfa Romeo’s first SUV.

As for the sedan instead Alfa Romeo Giulia, a total of 7,634 units were sold, with a decrease of 7 percent compared to what the car had recorded in 2020. However, things should certainly improve in 2022. By the end of the year, the debut of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the greatest effects of which will however be seen in 2023.