Sales of and interest in NFTs have fallen sharply in recent months

The activity around NFTs and interest in them is decreasingaccording to information published by The Wall Street Journal with data from nonfungible and shared by VGC. The sale of non-fungible tokens (unique and non-exchangeable data units stored in blockchain networks, a kind of digital wallet) has decreased up to 92% in recent months, something that has also happened with Google searches for the term.

The mentioned economic newspaper assures that the NFT sales are stagnating, and “are down 92% from their peak” last year. In September 2021 they were sold 225,000 NFT on average daily, while this week the daily average is 19,000. The number of active portfolios in the NFT market has decreased by 88%: from 119,000 in November 2021 to 14,000 last week. Also, according to Google Trends, term searches peaked in January of this year and have dropped 80% since then, although it is true that part of this decline is due to a greater understanding of what non-fungible tokens are.

The situation is causing the NFT are losing value. One example is an NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which was bought for $2.9 million. The purchase was made by Sina Estavi, CEO of Malaysian blockchain firm Bridge Oracle. Putting it up for auction they offered no more than $14,000. Another case: an NFT based on rapper Snoop Dog was sold in April by $32,000 and was subsequently auctioned asking for 25.5 million dollars. offered $210.

Square Enix has sold studios to invest in NFTs

Although NFTs exist since 2017, gained popularity last year when big stars and international brands like McDonald’s and Nike launched their own NFT initiatives. Non-fungible tokens are used in a minority way in the art market, in music, in the cinemaand of course, in virtual worlds and video games.

This very week we started it with the news that Square Enixthe developer and publisher of final-fantasyhas sold to Embracer Group its Western studios responsible for tomb Raider Y Deux Ex for 300 million dollars, a money that will be used to invest in NFT technology. Ubisoft launched its system based on this technology at the end of last year, Quartz (cosmetic items for the equipment of the unique and transferable characters), which was beta tested in Ghost Recon Breakpoint and pose to use in more games.

NFTs, due to their ecological impact and the threat they may pose to the future of video games as entertainment (there is talk of the passage of play for fun a play to win), are rejected by a large number of players and also by the developers themselves, despite the fact that corporations such as Konami and Atari have sold NFT and other brands study the technology.