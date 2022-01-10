Sales of g31 motorbikes in Italy have begun

Motorola has announced the opening of sales of moto g31 in Italy. Announced in November along with other members of the family g, an inexpensive smartphone that focuses on applied imaging technologies. It also offers a 6.4 ”Full HD + OLED display and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

There are three rear cameras, including one main from 50MP with Quad Pixel technology to improve performance in low light conditions, and a ultra wide angle with 118 field of view. The smartphone implements an octa-core processor (MediaTek Helio G85) with support for HyperEngine Gaming technology, while on the connectivity side we have the support of a 4G LTE-A modem. On the front of the memories, however, we find a single cut in Italy from 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD slot shared with the nanoSIM, all within a device with water-repellent design, proposed in Mineral Gray and Baby Blue colors.

The software integrated at the first start the Motorola My UX, very similar to the “pure Android” experience but with some additions to expand the functionality: ThinkShield for Mobile for example offers “greater protection at every level”, according to the agency.

Motorola moto G31, price and availability in Italy

Motorola moto g31 already available in Italy, as already mentioned in the two colors Mineral Gray and Baby Blue and in the only 4 / 128GB solution. The recommended price to the Italian public of 239.90 euros, with the purchase that can be completed on the official website or at authorized retailers.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!