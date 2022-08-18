sales of his memoirs released in 2001 skyrocket

Anne Heche – Big Little Lies Los Angeles premiere – FEB 2017 – AVALON

The price of Anne Heche’s memoirs have increased since her death, reaching the surprising sum of 750 dollars (about 740 euros). The actress was involved in a car accident last week and succumbed to her injuries a few days later. In 2001, she published her memoir “Call me crazy” and the price of this book has now skyrocketed among collectors and fans.

As “Entertainment Tonight” reports, this book (which was first published by Scribner almost 21 years ago for around $20) is now available on Amazon as a collector’s item.

Depending on the vendor, prices range from $739 to $949.

These memoirs touch on the star’s mental health struggles at the height of her career, as well as the trauma she suffered as a child.

Separately, Anne revealed on a recent episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, recorded in January but premiering this week, that she would like to see Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell play her in a potential biopic. .

Asked about it, Anne replied: “I’ve thought about it before. Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell…they both have this way of facing the world that I like, I’m a bit like that and I want them to play me.”

According to the Page Six column on the New York Post, Anne added that the two stars could “imitate her humor” and pay tribute to her journey. When asked what she liked about Miley Cyrus, Anne praised the singer for how she reshaped her image after leaving Disney.