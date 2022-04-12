sales of large holders accentuate bearish stage of bitcoin

Key facts: The support at $45,000 gave way and bitcoin price sides near $42,500.

Despite the recent correction, some analysts predict a long-term rebound.

After reaching $48,000 at the end of March, the price of bitcoin turned back and stabilized around $46,000, the level at which it started on Monday, April 4. At that time the market was neutral, as reported by CriptoNoticias. at the beginning of the week.

In this state of the market, where there are no exaggerated bullish or bearish sentiments, investors were calm. However, as of Tuesday 5 sales of holders with more than 1,000 BTC began to increaseie the whales, which led to a downtrend. Currently, the price has stabilized around $42,500.

Bitcoin price from Monday April 4, 4 hour candles. Source: TradingView.

The bearish pressures also affect stocks, with which bitcoin shows a high correlation. For some analysts, the downward trend is associated with expectations of the next Fed meeting on May 4, in which it could announce additional interest rate hikesto try to contain inflation.

Institutional Bitcoin on the rise

From April 6 to 9, the Bitcoin Conference 2022 was held in Miami, with extensive coverage by CriptoNoticias. Four providers of institutional investment plans, Genesis, Fidelity Digital Assets, Anchorage, and LMAX Digital discussed the progress of the institutional bitcoin market in recent years and the questions facing companies looking to invest in bitcoin.

The dollar weakens against bitcoin

Fiat currencies such as the dollar and the yen could take a backseat if bitcoin strengthens its role as a world reserve currency, according to several experts who analyzed the weakening of the main world currencies at Conference 2022, as reported by CriptoNoticias. . For the CEO of Marathon Holdings, Fred Thiel, bitcoin is already a reserve currency because it is not controlled by anyone.

Featured chart of the week

The graph below shows that the BTC held by the whales follows a decreasing trend, while the shrimp holdings, those holders with less than 1 BTC, have not stopped growing since June 2021.

BTC held by shrimp (orange) and whales (blue) as of June 2020. Source: Glassnode.

A small recovery of whale holdings can be seen in recent years. If that trend continues, the price action could have an upward momentum. Whales are the only segment of holders that has not participated in the accumulation of the last days.

Cathie Woods Reiterates $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction

The director of Ark Investment, Cathie Woods, is a strong defender of bitcoin and stated at Conference 2022 that it has great potential as an institutional store of value, to the point of ensuring that it can reach the price of 1 million dollars.

The executive believes that, in the next 8 years, 2.5% of institutional assets will be assigned to bitcoin. She assures that, in the same way that real estate investments prevailed in the 1980s and emerging markets in the 1990s, in the next decade it will be the turn of bitcoin.

“We have a target price, by the year 2034, of more than $1 million per bitcoin,” Woods noted.

Bitcoin: more repurchased than shares of Apple and Tesla

The director of mobile app for traders Robinhood said in a talk at Conference 2022 that bitcoin has more recurring sales than highly demanded stocks like Apple and Tesla.

Aparna Chennapragada explained that they had measured the periodic purchases of bitcoin made by users and they were higher than the recurring purchases of Apple and Tesla. Periodic purchases are part of a user strategy to optimize their profits, starting from a fixed investment that is made with a certain frequency.

Billion dollar investment opportunities in bitcoin

Beyond the sale of bitcoin, there is a great diversity of investment alternatives in that cryptocurrency, according to a panel of companies SillMark, XBTO Group, Morgan Creek and RW3 Ventures, at Conference 2022. These companies invest in bitcoin and They explained that there are several levels or layers: investing directly in bitcoin, investing in bitcoin-related companies, and investing in bitcoin derivatives, such as options or futures.