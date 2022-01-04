sales of mini season tickets for Sampdoria and Fiorentina restart, single events also available

SSC Napoli informs its fans that at 3.00 pm today 4 January 2022 the sales of the mini season tickets to two matches and the single events Napoli vs Sampdoria of the Championship and Napoli vs Fiorentina of the Italian Cup will restart.

In view of the double home match, that of the Championship and that of the Italian Cup, respectively on 9 and 12 January 2022 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, SSC Napoli has reserved for its fans the possibility of purchasing a single ticket (mini-season ticket) valid for both events.

Latest news Naples

Naples mini-pass, prices

These are the prices of the mini-season ticket (Sampdoria + Fiorentina):

Posillipo stand € 70.00

Grandstand Nisida € 50.00

Yours € 40.00

Curve upper ring € 25.00

Curve lower ring € 15.00

There are no reduced rates.

For these events, the capacity of the facility will be reduced in compliance with current legislation.

From 10.00 on 29 December 2021 to 23.59 on 6 January 2022, it will be possible to purchase the mini-subscription exclusively online https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215 with receipt of the digital title via email.

In these days, it will also be possible to buy tickets for each single event.

Napoli Sampdoria tickets, prices

These are the prices of Napoli vs Sampdoria (Championship) of 9 January 2022 at 16.30

Posillipo grandstand € 65.00

Grandstand Nisida € 45.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 38.00

Curve upper ring € 24.00

Curve lower ring € 14.00

Napoli Fiorentina tickets, prices

These are the prices of Napoli vs Fiorentina (Coppa Italia) of 12 January 2022 at 17.30

Posillipo stand € 50.00

Grandstand Nisida € 40.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 35.00

Curve upper ring € 20.00

Curve lower ring € 14.00

Naples tickets, how to buy them

For the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for voucher holders only, who, to take advantage of the priority in the purchase, can connect to the following link

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

enter, in the “PROMOTIONAL CODE” field, the number of the 12-digit fidelity card (044 …) used to subscribe to the season ticket for the 2019.20 season. In this way, the “padlock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase.

At this stage, only one ticket can be purchased for each transaction.

After that, the free sale will begin. Every fan can connect to the Ticketone website and buy the title online. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 titles. Once the purchase procedure has been completed, the fan will receive the title in digital format (pdf) by email, it will be possible to print it and show it at the entrances of the stadium.

From 10.00 on 7 January 2022 it will be possible to purchase mini-season tickets also at the authorized Ticketone sales points.

This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

User change will not be allowed.

In compliance with the Determination of the National Observatory on Sporting Events No. 28 of 21 December 2021, the sale of mini-season tickets will be prohibited to residents in the provinces of Genoa and Florence. The sale of tickets for the individual events, Napoli vs Sampdoria and Napoli vs Fiorentina, will also be prohibited to residents of the provinces of Genoa and Florence respectively. Holders of SSC Napoli (Fan Stadium Card) fidelity cards are exempt from limitations.