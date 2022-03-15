Sales of potassium iodide pills skyrocketed. This is the reason

Nuclear attack: does Russia represent a serious nuclear threat? 1:58

New York (CNN Business) — As Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies, fears of radioactive fallout from accidental or deliberate attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, or from the use of a nuclear bomb, have fueled demand for potassium iodide pills.



Should this scenario play out, there is a terrifying risk of large amounts of radioactive iodine (or radioiodine) being released into the atmosphere that can be breathed in, as well as contaminating water, soil, plants and animals, according to the Centers for US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although potassium iodide itself is not harmful and is an important chemical needed by the human body, the CDC says that radioactive iodide can damage the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck that produces many of the hormones that regulate the body.

The danger is that if radiation exposure occurs, the thyroid gland cannot distinguish between normal iodine and radioiodine and will absorb both. Excessive exposure can cause thyroid cancer.

When used as directed, potassium iodide in liquid or pill form can quickly overwhelm the thyroid gland and prevent it from absorbing radioactive iodine.

prices skyrocket

Large manufacturers of potassium iodide approved for sale in the United States have seen their stocks rapidly depleted in recent weeks, coinciding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As supplies in the market are depleted, there has been a price spike.

On eBay, four boxes of Thyrosafe potassium iodide tablets were selling for $132.50 on Monday. Another box of 130-mg IOSAT tablets sold for $89.95 each. The box of 14 IOSAT pills, made by Anbex, sells for $13.99 on the manufacturer’s website.

It is also important to know that potassium iodide tablets are not a cure-all and do not offer 100% protection against radioactive iodine. The CDC warns that a single dose protects the thyroid gland for only 24 hours.

The agency said taking a higher dose, or taking it more often than recommended, offers no more protection and can cause serious illness or death.

The CDC also warns that potassium iodide pills only protect the thyroid and work better for certain age groups.

Out of Stock

Anbex, Inc. based in New York is one of the major suppliers and produces IOSAT Potassium Iodide 65mg and 130mg pills. There is currently a message on their website that reads: “We are currently out of stock of IOSAT Potassium Iodide 130 mg and 65 mg tablets.”

“We’re hoping to have stock back in early April, but we’re pushing for late March,” said Troy Jones, Anbex’s vice president of sales and marketing. Jones also runs a website http://www.nukepills.com that sells Anbex potassium iodide pills.

Jones said the company received a flood of orders starting in mid-February for up to 15 million pills from a variety of buyers, including individuals, resellers, hospitals, municipalities and governments around the world.

“The increase in demand was from February 23 to February 28. We sold all the inventory that we had,” Jones said. While they are restocking weekly, they are running out just as quickly. “In the last five days we have probably sold as much as we would in half a year,” he added.

The timeline, Jones said, matches reports last month that Russian forces had taken control of Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Apparently, the plant’s electrical system was damaged during the attack and had to be repaired.

Historically, demand for potassium iodide spikes when there’s a real or perceived threat of radioactive fallout, Jones said.

Demand soared when former President Donald Trump tweeted in 2018 that he had a button “much bigger and more powerful” than North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, igniting fears about a growing threat of nuclear war. It also happened in the same year when the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent out a false ballistic missile alert.

Anbex, which markets the drug in sealed containers for 14 or 20 days, depending on the dose, has increased production, Jones said.

Jones mentioned that consumers should follow CDC guidance and take potassium iodide tablets only on the advice of health authorities.

London-based BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals said it is also seeing increased demand for the company’s potassium iodide products in Europe and the United States.

“This has coincided with the conflict in Ukraine,” said Chris Sampson, a spokesman for London-based BTG, which also has operations in the United States. BTG manufactures Thyrosafe, an FDA-approved over-the-counter 65 mg potassium iodide tablet. A box of 20 tablets is priced at $12.95 on the company’s website.

Sampson said that BTG has not completely run out of stock, “although we have temporarily stopped accepting orders through our own website and some of our partners/distributors have run out of stock.”

“Most of our product is sold to governments, public health agencies and the military that manage stockpiles,” he said. “All those requests are being taken care of.”

— CNN’s Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.