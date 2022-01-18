sales of the G-Class and GLE in Italy in 2021

2021 brought important results for two Mercedes models. There Class G was confirmed as the best-selling car in Italy in the Luxury Large SUV segment, while the GLE is the favorite in our country among the Luxury Full-Size SUV. Important numbers, also in relation to the ongoing crisis in the sector.

The data of 2021

Going into detail, the G-Class has sold 420 units and recorded a 105% growth compared to 2020, while the GLE has reached 3,161 units registered, with a positive sign of 34.3% compared to the previous year. The latter also won almost double the number of customers compared to the best competitor.

The G-Class is a historic model of the Star and we have to go back over 40 years for the launch, given that the official debut it is dated 1979. A model with such a strong identity that since last year it has officially become a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, such as Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-EQ.

The available versions

Speaking of 2022 and the range currently available, the Mercedes GLE can be requested with three diesel engines, one of which is mild-hybrid and one plug-in, and with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, in addition to the two. AMG variants high performance. With prices starting from 74,826 euros.

As for the G-Class, however, this model is offered in three engines: the 330 bhp 3.0 diesel, the 422 bhp 4.0 petrol and the 585 bhp AMG version. The price list starts from 117,200 euros.