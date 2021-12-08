Sales of wearables are growing: more smartwatches, fewer bracelets

The third quarter of 2021 saw the sales of wearables devices grow significantly compared to the corresponding period of last year. In fact, IDC reports total volumes of 138.4 million pieces, for a 9.9% year-on-year increase.

Among these types of products those hearable, that is related to the transmission of sounds, are those sold for the most: we are talking about a market share of 64.7%, with a growth of 26.5% on an annual basis compared to last year. THE wearable products wrist watches collected 34.7% of total sales, with some significant differences.

In fact, in the third quarter there was one shift in demand from traditional fitness bracelets to smartwatches, more sophisticated products that better adapt to the different needs of use of consumers. The merit of this dynamic is also to be indicated in the progressive decline in the prices of smartwatches, which has made fitness bracelets less interesting in the eyes of end customers.

Apple remains first among manufacturers of wearable devices, despite a contraction in sales of 3.6% compared to last year. The American company has collected an overall market share of 28.8%, clearly distancing the other companies engaged in the sector. Samsung And Xiaomi they follow paired with a market share of 9.2% each: the first capable of increasing sales volumes by 13.8%, the second one that with a 23.8% h operated against the trend precisely due to the drop in demand of fitness bracelets.

Huawei is in fourth place with 7.9% of the total, a slight increase of 3.7% compared to last year, while in fifth place we find Imagine Marketing, an Indian company that markets BoAt brand products, with 7.2% and a considerable growth of over 200% compared to the same period last year.