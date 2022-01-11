sales over 12 million units, for a well-known analyst – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X | S it seems they are selling more than the previous Xboxes in the same time frame and, in the absence of official data, as regards the consoles actually sold Meanwhile, we can take into consideration the estimate of the well-known analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad who speaks of over 12 million units for Microsoft consoles at the moment.

Phil Spencer’s recent statement on the fact that Xbox Series X | S have recorded higher sales than any other Xbox, obviously considering the same period of time, immediately triggered the calculations of insiders and analysts on the possible amount of consoles actually sold, given that Microsoft continues not to disclose precise data in this regard, as has been the practice for several years.

He therefore intervened on the question Daniel “ZhugeEX” Ahmad, a character always quite reliable as regards information from “insiders” but officially market analyst, who reported that, according to his own calculations, Xbox Series X | S should therefore have exceeded 12 million consoles sold so far.

Considering the large gaps that had emerged so far from various markets, it would not instead be a total quantity very far from that of PS5, which at the end of September 2021 was at 13.4 million units sold, even if there is a certain temporal discrepancy. In any case, they are still data deriving from speculations and not from official information, so they must be taken as such, however both Ahmad and Eurogamer.net point out how the strategy of launching two very different SKUs and strongly different prices with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was probably successful.

Ahmad then specified that 12 million was the result achieved by Xbox One after about a year from launch, while the Xbox Series X | S would therefore be at an indefinite amount in excess of 12 million at the moment, while the Xbox 360 was at 10.4 million after the same amount of months since launch.