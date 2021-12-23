sales over 5 million copies on Steam – Nerd4.life

Sea of ​​Thieves continues to travel at full speed on Steam, where it recently surpassed i 5 million copies sold only with regard to the Valve store, therefore without considering its presence also on the Xbox and Microsoft Store consoles.

To celebrate this new milestone reached on Steam, Rare has decided to give to anyone who connects to the game between 22 and 29 December 2021, thespecial “All Together Now” emote, ideal for celebrating a game where multiplayer and team cooperation are its cornerstones.

The result is particularly impressive if you also consider the fact that the game, like all Microsoft’s first party titles, is available in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass, therefore playable even without the need to purchase, but evidently it can still count on a large community of users who have decided to buy it in a standard way on Steam.

This is also a confirmation of the positivity of Microsoft’s initiative to launch the titles both on its store and on Steam, as regards the PC versions. In terms of active players, the last updated figure in October reported that the 25 million players have been exceeded.