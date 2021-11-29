sales rankings at the end of November, Farming Simulator 22 beats all – Nerd4.life

Benji-Sales, via Twitter, pointed to the list of best-selling Steam games at the end of November 2021 and allows us to discover that it is in first place Farming Simulator 22, which beats Battlefield 2042, Cyberpunk 2077 and more.

First of all, here is it Ranking of the best-selling games on Steam in the reporting period, which you can also see in the Benji’s tweet:

Farming Simulator 22

Battlefield 2042

Cyberpunk 2077

Red Dead Redemption 2

Valve Index

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Zero Dawn

FIFA 22

Myth of Empires

In our review of Farming Simulator 22, we explained to you that: “Farming Simulator 22 is a solid and well-finished chapter, but which on balance does not offer big news. It will certainly appeal to fans of the series who are not tired of its gameplay yet, but it will leave indifferent those who want to look beyond. ”

“The certainty remains that we are facing the best farm simulator on the market, which beats the competition hands down, now really reduced to the bone, so it certainly makes sense to consider it if you are fascinated by the world of agriculture. revolution will be next time. “