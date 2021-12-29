Sales starting on January 2nd, here is the complete calendar: Region by Region

The Regions, with the exception of Puglia, have announced the start dates of the 2022 winter sales. We start on January 5, but some Regions have asked and obtained to bring forward or postpone them. The first promotional sales, therefore, will start on January 2 in Basilicata and Sicily, followed the next day by Valle d’Aosta. On the other hand, the municipalities of Alto Adige are postponing to January 8 (the merchants of the Autonomous Province of Trento, on the other hand, freely determine the periods in which to make the balances).

The complete calendar

Abruzzo

The Region has set the period of the winter sales in the duration of 60 days from 5 January 2022.

Campania

The sales will start on January 5th and end on March 1st.

Emilia Romagna

January 5, 2022 is the start date of winter sales in the Emilia-Romagna Region. Promotional sales of clothing and accessories are prohibited, as well as footwear, underwear, leather goods and fabrics for clothing and furnishings in the 30 days prior to the start of end-of-season sales.

Lazio

Off to sales on January 5, 2022.

Liguria

The Liguria Region has decreed 5 January 2022 as the starting date for sales: end-of-season sales will end on Friday 18 February 2022.

Lombardy

The day before the Epiphany (January 5, 2022) the sales also begin in Lombardy, for a maximum duration of sixty days, thus ending on March 5.

Marche

The date of the winter sales is set from January 5th to March 1st 2022.

Piedmont

On Wednesday 5 January 2022 end-of-season sales will also begin in Piedmont and will last for 8 weeks, not necessarily continuous.

Sicily

In Sicily, the trade associations have asked to be able to bring forward the winter sales to January 2, 2022.

Tuscany

The winter sales will start on January 5, 2022, the duration is sixty days and promotional sales will be prohibited in the thirty days prior to the sales.

Umbria

The end of season sales date has been set for January 5th, also for the Umbria Region. The sales will end on March 5, 2022, and will therefore have a duration of 60 days. Promotional sales are not prohibited which, as required by regional law n. 10 of 2014, can be carried out throughout the year.

Veneto

The Veneto Region remains in line with the current regulation of winter sales, starting the sales on Wednesday 5 January 2022 until Monday 28 February 2022.

Valle d’Aosta

The date of the winter sales is therefore set to January 3, 2022 and that of the summer sales to July 2, 2022. As regards promotional sales, they must be suspended at least fifteen days before the start of sales but also during the entire period (art. 14 bis).

Autonomous Province of Trento

There is no start date for the balances that can be freely carried out by the Commercial Operators.

Autonomous Province of Bolzano

The winter sales will begin in most municipalities in South Tyrol on Saturday 8 January and will end on Saturday 5 February 2022.