Saleswoman killed at 24, stabbed to death by a homeless man who entered the shop

She had gone to work like every morning and she was alone in the shop when suddenly a man – probably a homeless – walked into the Croft House Store on La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, and attacked her with a knife leaving her lifeless. AND dead so last Thursday 13 January for only 24 years, Brianna Kupfer, victim of yet another episode of insane violence that has left the entire city in shock. The lifeless body was found by a customer who walked into the shop 20 minutes later.

The young womanAfter graduating with a degree in architectural design from the University of Miami, he had been working as a consultant in the luxury furniture store in Los Angeles for a year. “Everyone loved her, and she was a great artist” were her father’s words to CBSLA.

The identikit of the killer and the witnesses

The LAPD is hard at work on the investigation. According to investigators, the killer would probably be a homeless man “male, dark-skinned, unknown age, tall, thin. He wore a dark sweatshirt and sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark jeans, shoes and backpack.“According to the Daily Mail, a woman, Jennifer Botelho, owner of a nearby chiropractic practice, said the suspect had entered her business shortly before the murder.” He walked in and made me a couple. of questions: “Do you do orthopedics here? What kind of treatment do you offer? And he’s out. He’s only been here a few minutes,” the woman said. “I hope they can catch this person.”

Friends and family in shock

The absurd death of the young woman left Brianna’s friends, parents and three brothers, Brandon, Tucker and Mikaela in shock. Everyone describes it as “an angel, a brilliant young woman devoted to her family and with big dreams “. Store owner Riley Rea also told the LA Times that the girl was loved by her colleagues and that she was “mature well beyond her age.” The incident of violence is not an isolated case and has rekindled the spotlight on the growth of crime in Los Angeles. According to data released by the local police department, in the city of murder victims increased by 52% compared to 2019 and deaths from firearms by 59%.

Last updated: Monday 17 January 2022, 18:53



