Salihamidzic puts a layer on Cristiano Ronaldo!

While the departure of Robert Lewandowski made headlines for Bayern Munich, the club’s sporting director indulged in new statements about Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Hasan Salihamidzic, the Portuguese won’t join the German champions despite the vacancy left by the Polish striker.

“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not an option for us.”

