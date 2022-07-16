Entertainment

Salihamidzic puts a layer on Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

While the departure of Robert Lewandowski made headlines for Bayern Munich, the club’s sporting director indulged in new statements about Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Hasan Salihamidzic, the Portuguese won’t join the German champions despite the vacancy left by the Polish striker.

“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not an option for us.”

to summarize

The sporting director of Bayern Munich has again closed the door to an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Hasan Salihamidzic, the Portuguese won’t join the German champions despite the vacancy left by Robert Lewandowski.

Benjamin Benhamou

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alexandra Daddario and her original wedding dress to get married in New Orleans

9 mins ago

The before and after of the actors when filming The Justice League.

20 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence with midi skirt and yellow bag

31 mins ago

Spider-Man Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Adopt a Dog Together

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button