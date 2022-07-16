Salihamidzic puts a layer on Cristiano Ronaldo!
Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys
While the departure of Robert Lewandowski made headlines for Bayern Munich, the club’s sporting director indulged in new statements about Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Hasan Salihamidzic, the Portuguese won’t join the German champions despite the vacancy left by the Polish striker.
“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not an option for us.”
Exclusive: Hasan Salihamidzic makes clear again that Bayern Munich won’t sign #CR7 this summer. ⛔️
“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: That was and is not a topic for us”, Salihamidzic says @SPORT1.
— Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 16, 2022
Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic tells @Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #FCBayern
Jorge Mendes, still pushing – but now Bayern position has been clarified again. pic.twitter.com/uP1IqUqlrC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022
to summarize
The sporting director of Bayern Munich has again closed the door to an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Hasan Salihamidzic, the Portuguese won’t join the German champions despite the vacancy left by Robert Lewandowski.