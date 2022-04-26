Salinas Pliego blocked David Faitelson on Twitter for “annoying”

Midtime Editorial

Ricardo Salinas Pliego got tired of dealing with David Fatelsonhence decided to silence him on Twitter for “angry and stupid”this after three weeks in which both exchanged messages on that social network.

“I’m going to silence him… too stupid and angry, you lose it! Bye,” wrote the businessman, this after a couple of messages from the ESPN communicator that ended up annoying him.

Initially, Faitelson joked about the 44 billion dollars that Elon Musk paid for the purchase of Twitter and asked Salinas Pliego if such an amount of money existed, to which received a strong response Which apparently didn’t bother him.

“And what do you care? You keep making up stories that I told you that you were an assholekeep trying to get attention with topics that have NOTHING to do with sports … and if you can, please don’t be labeling me in such stupidity “.

However, the request was ignored and in a second attack Faitelson questioned whether he had had a bad afternoon on the stock marketwhich earned him a block from which nothing will save him.

How did the Faitelson-Salinas Pliego lawsuit start?

Since Faitelson revealed the anecdote of how his continuity on TV Azteca was at risk after challenging the authority of Moises Saba, former partner of Salinas Pliego, began an exchange of messages between the two that was far from friendly and that the businessman ended up cutting.

As a first response, the head of the Ajusco television station threatened Faitelson with suing him if he did not retract, although in return the journalist joked that if he won the lawsuit he would have to give him the yacht.

All of this would culminate with Salinas Pliego blocking Faitelson this Monday afternoon.