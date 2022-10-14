Salma Hayek acted in one of hamburgers – Publimetro Chile

Before becoming famous or after being recognized figures in the entertainment world, a lot of celebrities they have participated in commercials that perhaps not everyone saw.

Most do it early to make themselves known and earn money while waiting for their big break, but many continue to sign juicy contracts to act in these after fame.

10 stars who acted in commercials that you may not have seen

From junk food and snacks, through personal hygiene items and even clothing, Hollywood stars have sold everything on the small screen at some point in your career.

For this reason, we present below 10 famous people who did commercials during a moment in their career and perhaps you had not seen until now.

Brad Pitt

After playing minor roles in Dallas Y 21 Jump Street, the actor did a commercial for Pringles in 1989. In the ad, he plays a shirtless young man whose car breaks down after running out of chips.

Mila Kunis

The Ukrainian-born star began his career doing commercials as a child. The second he did was at age 13 for a brand called Lisa Frank. Little Mila is adorable!

Keanu Reeves

The actor is one of those celebrities who has acted in countless commercials. Among these, one of the first was one he starred in for Coca-Cola in 1983.

In the ad, Reeves brings to life a young cyclist trained by his dad with love and the popular drink. In fact, after winning a competition, his father celebrates by giving him a bottle of soda.

Kristen Stewart

Before jumping to fame with Twilight, Kristen Stewart promoted the brand porsche in a little-known commercial. At that time, she was a child and could not drive.

However, in the commercial, he purposely missed the school bus so that her dad will take her to school in his spectacular car of the aforementioned brand.

Ben Affleck

In 1989, the actor participated in a Burger King commercial where he plays a boy who answers the call of a girl asking for a salad from the chef at home.

The young Affleck then takes the order and buys what he ordered to take home. However, when he knocks on the door, his father calls him on the phone and he must leave without meeting the girl.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The famous actor also started his career acting in commercials. Among these, there is one for the bubble gum brand Bubble Yum. Young Leonardo was too cute.

Amy Adams

when i was a strangerthe actress did a commercial for Commercial Federal Bank alongside Andrew Rannells. The 1997 ad was a parody of one of grease where Adams was Sandy.

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian artist began her career as a model. The first commercial was made at the age of 17 for the Pepsi brand. In the advertisement, which was broadcast in Colombia, she shows her figure in a bikini.

Salma Hayek

Before rising to fame in Mexico starring in the telenovela Teresa, Salma Hayek He starred in his first commercial for burger boya Mexican hamburger chain, in 1988.

Jared Leto

The actor and singer of 30 seconds to March also acted in an unknown commercial with Denise Richards for deodorant Secret. In his case, he doesn’t speak but he exudes gallantry in several shots.