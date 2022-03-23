Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway have the tricks to combine looks without neutral colors

When we want to wear striking tones in a look, we usually opt for neutral colors to combine and achieve an ideal style, however Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway taught us how to achieve much more striking outfits.

Wearing a style with intense and contrasting colors is valid, it is only necessary to take into account some tricks that can help you maintain harmony even if you wear flashy outfits.

Examples of this are actresses Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway.who are not afraid to use the brightest colors to put together unique outfits that become a trend for all their fans.

In this 2022 there are many trends that have become relevant andne of them is the use of contrasting tones, so it breaks a bit with the use of basic and classic tones.

Salma Hayek recently demonstrated it with a style that combined intense blue with yellow.

The actress chose this look for a fashion event of the prestigious firm Balenciaga and it stood out for being a dress that, in the upper part, had a very bright blue, while in the lower part it had a very intense yellow.

Anne Hathaway also opts for bright colors

In the last weeks, Anne Hathaway has not stopped dazzlingas he is promoting the new series in which he stars alongside Jared Leto, “We Crashed”.

The actress has walked through classic styles and those that are much more innovative and striking, that’s why has not been afraid to experiment with all kinds of colors.

Recently, was shown on the streets of New York in a strappy jumsuit with colored polka dots green, red, orange, purple and more.

The artist’s style was completed with a high ponytail and an open fringe that made the perfect frame for her face.

