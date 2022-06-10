Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir to star in Angelina Jolie’s movie

Angelina Jolie chose Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir as protagonists of Without Blooda film written, produced and directed by Jolie and based on the homonymous novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

The film, which will be the fifth project directed by Jolie, will be shot in southern Italy, according to a report from dead lineas well as in Rome.

“I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its poetry, emotion and way of seeing war, the questions it raises what we seek. after trauma, loss or injustice,” Jolie said in a statement.

The film is part of Angelina Jolie’s three-year international film deal with production house Fremantle, which is involved in the production along with Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment.

The two Mexican actors, both Oscar nominees, are now in other filming: Hayek is filming Magic Mike’s Last Dancewhile Bichir prepares to enter the production of Let the Right One In.

Without Blood is a fable set after an unidentified war conflict on a farm located in the Italian countryside.