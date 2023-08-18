Salma Hayek and Galilea Montijo would be part of Televisa’s “Prosticatlog”

Mexico City.- Several years ago news began to circulate about the existence of the so-called “Televisa Catalogue”, a controversial document that allegedly contained the names and photos of the television station’s most attractive women. However, their presence in this book would not be linked to their artistic abilities, but rather a way of making these women available to executives and producers for the purpose of satisfying personal desires.

recently, alejandra avalosAlso known as the singer of local music has once again confirmed the existence of this print in an interview with the program “don’t like gossip”, In this conversation, Avalos admitted that he himself was approached to be a part of the said issue, but preferred kate del castilloHe declined this offer.

Which celebrities were in the calendar?

On previous occasions, Alejandra Avalos shared details about the “Televisa Catalogue”, explaining that figures such as Salma Hayek And nuerka marcos exchange will be accepted sexual favors For opportunities in between. The singer also mentioned the amount of money some men were willing to pay to spend one night with these actresses.

driver of “don’t like gossip” they tried to find out whether galilee montijo Belonged to this catalog. Avalos replied that he had known Galilea for years, but he did not have much to say about it. He said that if he knew anything, he would keep it a secret because of their friendship.

As the singer also pointed out, the actresses who agreed to be part of this catalog received a compensation of one million pesos per night. Although the actress did not confirm or deny that the “Hoy” host was included in the “Televisa catalog”, her reaction was interpreted by some as a sign of her possible involvement.

Avalos pointed out that at the time this catalog would have been handled, the existing technical tools to obtain visual evidence did not exist. Despite not having the book in hand, the artist confirmed that he received two separate invitations to participate in it, but declined both offers.

alyssa bersteindirector of “don’t like gossip”also shared that she had access to the catalog through a friend and had also visited the house where the sexual encounter would have taken place, which is allegedly located. colony rome,