Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian pose together on the Balenciaga catwalk and tell them “Natural vs Plastic”

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian pose together on the Balenciaga catwalk | Photo: Special

the mexican actress Salma Hayek has attended the trend catwalk of the famous luxury brand Balenciagawhere he has met the socialite kim kardashianTogether they posed majestically.

At the Balenciaga fashion show, Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian showed off their unparalleled style with their most amazing outfitsThey both wore dark glasses.

Salma Hayek has shown her support for ukrainein the recent conflict with Russia, in such a way, the native of Coatzacalcos, Veracruz has worn a two-tone dress with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

With the loose hair and hairstyle in wavesthe actress from Frida and La casa Gucci wears her dark brown tint that shines most spectacularly with the flash that has captured it with the sister of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Both inspiring women look most smiling, kim kardashian wears an outfit in a rare print, never before seen a monkey and a bag that appears to be wrapped with a yellow ribbon with the legend Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian, who turned 41 in October 2021, wears her hair perfectly styled in a ponytailalthough in reality he poses as a wax statueso they have let him know on social networks.

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian pose together on the Balenciaga catwalk and are told “Natural vs Plastic”. Photo: Special



And it is that Salma Hayek, who has turned 55 years old in September 2021, has published the photograph of the memory in her official account of Instagramwhere Kim Kardashian has been the target of the most cruel criticism.

In the publication of the wife of François-Henri Pinault and mother of Valentina Paloma Pinault, you can read comments such as: “Natural vs Plastic”“Is she Kim Kardashian? She ruined your photo”, “Salma always looks beautiful and the Kardashians are always like plastic garbage”.

Of course there are those who also praise the beauty of both womeneither way, the two are great women who inspire and in I am Carmine we love both, so you have the last word.