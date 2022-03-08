Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian steal all eyes posing together during the Balenciaga fashion show

The designs of the new season of Balenciaga were not the only thing that stole the glances during the long-awaited event, because Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian posed together captivating the entire public.

The actress and the socialite met at the parade of the Spanish fashion house during fashion week in Paris, which began on February 28 and will end on Tuesday, March 8. With just a few days, celebrities have already given much to talk about, both outfits and their unpleasant encounters.

However, Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian had a pleasant reunion when they saw each other at the Balenciaga show.

The event touched all the guests as it was dedicated to Ukraine. Demna Gvsalia, creative director of the house and a war refugee, presented T-shirts with the flag of that country and a letter written by himself.

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian have an iconic encounter in Paris

While kim kardashian She wore a suit with yellow ribbons so tight that it did not allow her to sit down, Salma Hayek wore the shirt with the colors of Ukraine over her outfit.

Instagram

The businesswomen did not miss the moment of the meeting and posed together for a photograph, which Salma Hayek published hours later and was filled with thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments. “How beautiful”, “Pair of queens” and “How incredible. They are both beautiful, ”wrote some of her followers.