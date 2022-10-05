Salma Hayek and the disorder she was diagnosed with as a child

yesHayek soul is THE Mexican actress who, wherever she goes, always carries Mexico in her heart. Although she became famous for being a Latin beauty, today she is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood thanks to her motherly nature and her great charisma.

However, long before she rose to the top and married a billionaire, the actress from Veracruz had a lot of trouble going to school. And it is that, in case you did not know, since she was 12 years old she was diagnosed with a language and learning disorder: dyslexia. Do you already know his story?

Salma Hayek’s disorder

The actress and producer, Salma Hayek Jiménez, has embraced her disability, dyslexia, from a very young age. Born in Mexico, Veracruz, the Latin beauty was sent at the age of 12 to a Catholic boarding school in New Orleans, where she was promptly expelled for turning back the nuns’ clocks three hours.

“I’m really lucky I didn’t have it easy, because I’ve learned a lot from having to figure everything out on my own and create things on my own,” Hayek said. “Now I can teach what I’ve learned. to the next generation.”

After boarding school, Hayek spent time at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City; however, she resigned to pursue her career as an actress and left Mexico. to Hollywood. “I came here and I didn’t speak English, I didn’t have a green card, I didn’t know I had to have an agent, I couldn’t drive, I was dyslexic,” she said in an interview with Oprah.

But Hayek didn’t let any of that stop her. She adapted. She read the scripts more slowly because of his dyslexia and working on his memory skills so that he only had to read the lines once. She landed roles in major movies like “Fools Rush In” and Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West.”

“Some people read really fast, but you ask them questions about the script and they forget. It takes me a long time to read a script, but I only read it onceHayek said.

Over the course of his first ten years in business, he saw the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood and set out to fill the void. In 2000, Hayek opened Ventanarosa Productions. The first film produced by his company was about the Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, which earned her her first Oscar nomination as an actress. And, in fact, the film was nominated for six Academy Awards.

While studies show that many people within Latino and other communities hide their invisible disability due to negative stigmas, Hayek is passionate about diversity and women’s rights and use your voice to share their story of learning and living with dyslexia.

Dyslexia in Hollywood

Dyslexia is not a disability as such, but a different form of process language in the brain. It also has positive aspects, such as increased creativity, the ability to see the big picture, and the ease of bringing together material on different topics, which translates into keen problem-solving skills.

It is estimated that 1 in 10 people has dyslexiaa specific learning disorder that can cause problems breaking down spoken language into its components, which in turn affects reading and spelling skills.

No two people with dyslexia are the same, and symptoms can vary greatly in severity. When dyslexia is mild, the student may simply need to try harder than their peers to acquire decoding and encoding skills. In severe cases, reading and spelling can be completely disrupted if strategic interventions and appropriate accommodations are not implemented.

Dyslexia is not a disease and dyslexic people are not less intelligent than others. They just handle language differently. Unfortunately, the public education is not always prepared to serve dyslexic students.

If dyslexia gets in the way of language comprehension and production, it can have a huge impact on learning and performance and cause an intelligent and enthusiastic student to experience feelings of low self-esteem and low confidence.

The actress Keira Knightley he often talks about being 5 years old and proudly reading books in front of his class at school. She assumed that she was first in her group of her elementary school, until she was given a book they hadn’t read to her and she realized that she had memorized her words and couldn’t read anything.

Did you know?

