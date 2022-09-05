Salma Hayek and the incredible way to receive her 56 years

Salma Hayek, impresses his followers again not only with the way he decided to celebrate his 56th birthdaybut with the great bikini with whom he received them.

With the sea breeze and surrounded by people who love her, Salma Hayek she had a very happy time in a beach outfit which made her look amazing.

Although it’s obvious, the mexican actress managed to position itself as one of the few latin women within the industry Hollywoodboth for her talent and her beauty.

In addition, what characterizes her his good sense of humor, and the hot blood that flows through his veins that refers to his native Veracruz.

Salma Hayek breaks the stereotypes of women in their fifties

On many occasions the famous biological clock does not agree with what is said by society, and it is that, for almost all of our existence we have been told how we should look and behave when we reach a certain age.

Fortunately, with the breaking of stigmas and stereotypes, women can show off freely in any way they please (of course, there is still a long way to go).

The actress from Veracruz shows us that age is not an impediment to to be able to wear a red bikini.

Salma Hayek, as well as Jennifer López, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman or Julia Roberts, who are already legends in the industry, continue to give lessons about what it’s like to be over 50, in a world that always wants to see young people women.