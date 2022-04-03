Entertainment

Salma Hayek boasts how relaxed she spends her Sunday morning with excellent company

Salma Hayek showed off how relaxed she spent her Sunday morning with excellent company. The actress of “Eternals” was seen without a single drop of makeup and most relaxed enjoying her breakfast.

Recently Salma Hayek was severely criticized for congratulating Will Smith for his Oscar award after slapping Chris Rock. The Mexican was accused of trying to divert attention from the coup so that they would not attack the actor.

This is how Salma Hayek spent her Sunday morning

Through her social networks, Salma Hayek approaches her fans to share part of her personal and work life. From the promotion of her movies, her walks on red carpets, vacations and even the most natural side of her.

This time the actress shared an image on her official Instagram account in which she appears sitting at the table with a coffee next to her cat. “Perfect Sunday morning”, Wrote the actress who was seen without makeup.

Salma Hayek’s followers took advantage of the publication that already has thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments to express their good wishes. “Salma, how I admire you”, “you are divine as you are” and “You are beautiful anyway”, were some of the highlights”.

