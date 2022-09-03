Salma Hayek celebrates her 56 years dancing in a bathing suit

The talent and charisma that he possesses Salma Hayek, as well as her work and perseverance have led her to earn the place she occupies today in the film industry. But his simplicity and friendliness have undoubtedly been the qualities that have earned him the affection of the public and his colleagues. The actress is known for her cheerful and fun personality, because in each project in which she participates she infects all her colleagues with her good humor and warmth. How to forget her when she put all the Mexican flavor to the birthday celebration of Angelina Joliewith whom he shared credits in the film Eternals. Now that she has completed another year of life, things could not be less lively, because she has celebrated her day with all the attitude and has made it clear that at 56 years old she is in her best moment.

Salma took to her Instagram account to express her joy and gratitude for her new return to the sun, and she obviously did it very much in her style. The actress shared a short video in which she is seen dancing on a boat as it sails through the sea. Sheathed in a flattering red bikini, the Mexican did not stop smiling as she moved and held her phone, apparently recording the moment. To this short clip she added the song by happy birthdayto reaffirm its festive tone. “Happy 56th birthday to me!”He wrote in both English and Spanish. “Always grateful”added in the form of hashtagsas well as some nice emojis.

As soon as he made this publication, his followers reacted by sending him congratulatory messages and their best wishes, they also praised his spectacular figure and good attitude. “Happy birthday Salmita pretty!”commented Zoë Saldana. “Happy birthday beautiful, we love you”wrote for his part the legend of the cinema Anthony Hopkinswho is a great friend of the Mexican actress, so much so that they have even been seen dancing together. “Happy birthday to my muse”expressed for his part the Canadian rapper Drakerevealing the admiration he has for the star of Frida. Other Hollywood stars like Melanie Griffith, Halle Berry Y Gal Gadot reacted to Salma’s post by giving likeas well as Latin celebrities like Mark Anthony, Galilea Montijo, Erik Rubin Y Benny Ibarra.

Although Hayek did not reveal details in her post, it is likely that the actress is celebrating her birthday in some paradisiacal destination. Just a couple of weeks ago she shared a photo in which she was seen posing very pretty with a beautiful beach landscape behind her. “List for the week”, she wrote next to the image in which she was seen wearing a black bikini, with a two-tone shawl and matching accessories. The Mexican interpreter is known for her naturalness, and she has no problem sharing photos without makeup, as she did a day before by posting a don’t make up selfie. Salma is one of the celebrities who do not hide her years, but rather embrace her age with everything that the passage of time entails. The Mexican has been seen with her hair sprinkled with gray assuring that she likes her gray hair.

In love and with a happy family

With more than a decade of marriage and a daughter in common, there is no doubt about the strong bond of love that unites Salma and the French tycoon. Francois-Henri Pinault. And although the actress is aware that at the time her relationship was the subject of criticism that questioned her authenticity, she has never been concerned about these opinions. “Think what you want, 15 years together and we are very much in love.”assured the actress last year in on the podcast Armchair Expertwith Dax Sherpard. The couple swore eternal love to each other in 2009 at a secret wedding in Paris, and in April of that same year, the actress and the businessman celebrated their union in Venice with a spectacular one. The couple chose the romantic Italian city to unite because it was where the crush occurred, in 2006, when they met at the opening of the Grassi Palacespace where Find the Pinault contemporary art collection. In 2008 they welcomed their only daughter together, Valentine Dove, who was also the most tender witness of her wedding, because when they got married, the girl was one year seven months old. She is currently a teenager, and she has shown that she has all the charisma and simplicity of her mother.

