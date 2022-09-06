Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday in a bikini… Kanye West denies having mentioned Kim Kardashian’s stomach problems…

September 5, 2022

Julien Doré celebrates the two years of his album “Aimée”

Julien Doré celebrated the album which, according to his own words, “changed (his) life”. To celebrate, the singer posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram on Instagram. Aimeecertified triple-platinum, released two years ago, recalling that it bore “the first name of my grandmother & my mother, gave a vital direction to our precious bond that I measure every day on tour by your side “.

“The heart of the last memories of this album will still beat on stage until the end of December, then the pretty page will turn… peacefully. I will take as evidence what we did not need to tell each other. Thank you for all these awards, these complete concerts, these smiles, this powerful support which allows me to remain free and when I wish, silent, ”he added on Instagram.

Aimee sold more than 350,000 copies in France.

Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday in a bikini

Kanye West denies writing a post about Kim Kardashian’s ‘diarrhea’

Kanye West is formal: he is not the author of the post claiming that Kim Kardashian “often has diarrhea”!

“Kim often has diarrhea. Kind a lot more than a normal person should have, ”one can read on a message that resembles in every way the style of the rapper on the social network. According to the main interested party, it would simply be a fake!

“It’s not me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny,” he relayed on Instagram.