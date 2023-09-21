Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter Valentina Paloma’s 16th birthday with loving words

Today, 21st September, Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault They are celebrating because their daughter came into the world 16 years ago valentina palomaWho has become quite an ‘It Girl’ in recent years due to her parents’ fame.

As she does every year, the Mexican actress took time to share some loving words for her daughter with her nearly 27 million fans on Instagram as well as a tender video of various moments throughout her life.

“Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born. Keep shining with your beautiful light, without any shame my sweet girl, even if May it blind the fools. For those of us who are lucky enough, he wrote, “Thank you for having you in our lives, for making us stronger with your courage.” Salma Hayek As every mother feels proud and happy to see her only daughter grow up.

The actress of films like ‘Frida’ and ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ was 40 years old when she decided to become a mother along with her husband. François-Henri Pinault, She was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, a condition that placed her under strict medical supervision for almost her entire pregnancy.

Despite this diagnosis, surrounded by her husband’s affection, Salma Hayek he managed to get his daughter valentina paloma pinault She was born strong and healthy on September 21, 2007, a day they celebrate today.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma at the premiere of “The Eternals”/AP

“You fill our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. You inspire us with your spirit every day. Happy Sweet 16, Valentina; may it be the sweetest year ever!” said the Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz-born actress and businesswoman.

Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma and Francois Henier/Getty Images

In recent years, every valentina paloma He accompanies his famous mother to some event and steals all the attention. Friend of Alfonso Cuarón’s children, Boo and Olmo, the young lady has shown interest in fashion and there is no doubt that she has all the potential to start her way in the entertainment or fashion industry.

