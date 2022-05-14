Salma Hayek confesses that she uses palo santo, will it be for witchcraft?

Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, they recently captivated netizens by showing the inside of their bags and what they carry with them every day, this was a fun dynamic for the magazine Vogue Mexico.

In the video you can first see the actress from Veracruz sharing in detail what she keeps in her bag, where she was surprised by her simplicity in carrying things that any woman would carry with her, but the big difference is that she has an Yves Saint Laurent bag.

When showing its interior, it was possible to see that he carries his: iPad, cell phone, a Balenciaga brand water thermos, snacks, wet wipes, lip balm, hand cream, natural oils, a notebook, scripts of some of the productions where he works, his wallet, a license to dive.

Salma Hayek is very spiritual

What was surprising about Salma Hayek is that in her bag she has a couple of spiritual objects that help you clean your aura and keep it away from bad vibes as is the case with a piece of palo santo.

“If I see that there is a bad vibe in a place, I immediately turn it on and start throwing it everywhere. It smells delicious and yes, I’m sure it helps with the bad vibes and cleans the places”commented.

Sometimes, even when there are babies crying, I take out my palo santo, I put it like this with the smoke and the babies stop crying, seriously”, told the actress that in her bag she also brings a box filled with phrases of angelsshowing that the “Frida” actress is very spiritual.

