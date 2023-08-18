Sports

Salma Hayek confirms the most stylish 2-piece swimsuit of the season

Salma Hayek is fond of microbikini because at 56 years old the Mexican actress does not hesitate to show her well-cared-for image with the most daring models and her photos on social networks are popular with both men and women. In the summer season, Hollywood stars keep treating us with pictures with fabulous bodies that would make anyone fall in love.

Instagram is where the actress feels best as she can upload high quality content and interact with her fans very easily. With 26 million followers, the Mexican is not only positioned as one of the most popular on the net, but also sets trends in every look that she includes in her wardrobe.

Salma Hayek. Source: Instagram @salmahayek

Salma Hayek chooses bikini to win hearts on Instagram

by a luxurious pool, Salma Hayek She posed with a very small triangular bra design that highlighted her bust, and a classic panty with thin straps that tied at the sides. All this can be seen with a very transparent garment on top where you can see everything in great detail.

When the actress uploaded that photo to her Instagram, The likes didn’t stop coming and the most important thing was the comments they left. It is that the pose that Hayek made looks extremely sexy and that is the reason why everyone went crazy describing not only her beauty but also a particular part of her body like her big breasts.

Salma Hayek. Source: Instagram @salmahayek

It is not the first time that she has done something like this, recently she was surprised by showing herself completely naked in a sauna, with some white towels on her private parts to avoid censorship. He wrote, “Embrace the healing power of the sauna and de-stress this #WorldWellnessWeek.” Salma Hayek in the caption of the post.

