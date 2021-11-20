Salma Hayek dedicates Hollywood star to fans who gave her “courage”

This content was published on November 20, 2021 – 4:26 am

Davide Villafranca

Los Angeles (USA), November 19 (EFE). On Friday, Salma Hayek discovered her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (USA) and dedicated this tribute to the fans who over the decades have given her the “courage” to pursue her dreams and succeed in American cinema. .

The Mexican, one of Hollywood’s most important Latin characters, was accompanied by actor Adam Sandler, with whom she worked in the comedies “Grown Ups” (2010) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013); director Chloe Chow, with whom she collaborated on the latest Marvel film “Eternals” (2021); and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a close friend of the actress.

The Hayek star is located near the Chinese Theater, an iconic cinema on Hollywood Boulevard, and many fans of the Hispanic actress have come to watch the ceremony.

Wearing an elegant black dress with a flared skirt, a high neckline and a silver trim on the top, Hayek said it was a very happy day for her, but also a day of “healing” from a “terrifying” episode of her own. past.

The actress explained that she and two of her friends were attacked on Hollywood Boulevard about two years after arriving in the United States when a man attacked them with a knife.

They fled as best they could and no one helped them until two people managed to contain the attacker.

“Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I got home I said to myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ “Nobody wants me to be” here. They almost killed me today ”.

“I remember once I went to the cinema and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said, ‘Mexico, don’t sit across from me. Go back to your country ”. Someone grabbed my water bottle and my arm, pulled me out of line and said, “I’m not going to line up behind a Mexican woman,” the order developed.

Hayek also noted that the studios thought he would not have a place in the United States, and so they suggested that he return to Mexico to do soap operas.

“But I stayed here,” he said.

“I want to tell all of you, dear fans, that you have given me the courage to stay here. Even if they didn’t know me in the Hollywood studios, all the Latinos in the States knew who I was. They realized I had dreams like them. Those fans have been with me for 37 years. In difficult times, they gave me courage, ”he said.

On the other hand, the actress noted that all people are made of “stardust”.

He concluded: “So when all of you see my star here, I want you to know that because you are all in my heart, some of the stardust is here on this site. You too are part of that star ”.

appreciation from friends

The Oscar nominee for Best Actress for “Frida” (2002), who will present “House of Gucci” next week, directed by Ridley Scott, received praise from her friends at today’s party.

Thus, Adam Sandler stated that Hayek is “one of the best actresses of our generation” and especially praised the friendship they have had from their work together.

In a slightly quirky and humorous, sometimes out of tune speech, Sandler apologized for not being as elegant as Hayek as he attended the event in a very casual style.

The actor became more serious at the end of his speech and said Hayek was “an amazing down-to-earth person”.

Chloe, for her part, compared Chow Hayek to her character in “The Eternal” Ajak, who is “leader, mother and healer”.

She defended the double Oscar winner for Nomadland (2020) as “Salma is a character with incredible talent, depth and compassion. She is a woman brave enough to lead the way ”.

Finally, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid tribute to the Mexican woman in Spanish.

“Salma Malak is in Los Angeles. It’s a representation of our dreams, our stories and our hope, ”he said. EFE

