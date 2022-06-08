Salma Hayek delighted with a flirty dance, “table that applauds the most” | Instagram

Through a fun publication on her social networks, the Mexican artist Salma Hayek was sharing how she relaxes from one of her favorite places and incidentally left her fans with a racing heart, as she showed herself from the best angles in an outfit that was too revealing.

It is a series of photographs posted from his official Instagram account, in which he shared a fragment of his most recent trip, remembering that it is always good to take a moment to leave stress behind and enjoy the wonders that nature offers, surrounding us. of things that make us happy.

In these images, she is seen aboard the family sailboat, quite amused, dancing on a table, smiling and with open arms, while enjoying the rhythm of the songs. Her good humor was contagious for the more than 21 million 300 thousand followers that she has on the entertainment platform.

There is no doubt that at 55 years of age Salma Hayek She looks like a young girl, keeping the impact figure that made her one of the most successful Latin icons in the 1990s.

Salma Hayek delighted with a flirtatious dance, "table that applauds the most".



As age is just a number for the actress, the two-piece pink beach suit that she wore fits her as if it were painted, revealing her most pronounced curves to delight the eyes of her fans, who left with their pulse too fast, about to suffer a love attack.

In the photos you can also see the appearance of her husband Henri Pinault, with whom he has a beautiful 14-year-old daughter named Valentina Paloma. The businessman has shown a deep love for him on several occasions, giving him looks full of affection and pride for the great person he is.

His fans are not far behind in terms of demonstrations of affection, since they were leaving a huge number of comments on the post of Salma Hayekreaching thousands of reactions in less than an hour.

“Afternoon in Strasbourg… #dancing is good for the soul… on tables or otherwise”, “Stay with someone who looks at you like Fraçois looks at Salma”, “He’s dancing on tables again. Quick! , someone edit a snake around her!”, “Beautiful… life is about that, to enjoy”, “My role model. My greatest inspiration. Love of your Pakistani fangirl”, were some of the comments in the post.

