Salma Hayek goes wild on the notes of “Baby one more time”

theand perennial stars never cease to amaze and Salma Hayek confirms the trend with the ballet recently posted on Instagram. On the notes of “Baby one more time” by Britney Spears, the 54-year-old Mexican actress goes wild to promote the new upcoming film.

Salma Hayek as Britney Spears in the 90s

It’s no mystery, many “over” stars have an unbridled passion for TikTok-style challenges and ballets. In particular the Latin ones, from Jennifer Lopez to Jessica Alba obviously passing through Salma Hayek. One step away from birthday number 55 (next September 2) the Mexican actress delights fans with a new test of skill that underlines the ftoned but proudly curvy isic.

On the music of the hit “Baby one more time”, the star simulates the famous 1998 ballet of Britney Spears. Launching the social challenge #hitmanschallenge to promote the new action movie “Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard” (sequel to “Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard”), scheduled for release in Italian cinemas next August.

Agility over 50

So far so good. But to make a sensation in this dance / fight are the agility qualities of the actress, who tries her hand without problems in the moves of the then 17-year-old Britney. From football style thai boxing at the final choreographic fall, there is really nothing to envy. Moreover, the same goes for his photos in bikini and full costume, often and willingly without makeup. In any case, as it does Salma Hayek to be so agile?

The merit, he explained, is of the restorative yoga. The only discipline that he manages to practice consistently. For the rest, his fitness sessions depend on the time available and vary from 5 to 7 times a week, but never last more than 30 minutes. When in doubt, when forced to choose, precedence always goes to walks in nature with her beloved dogs.

