Video: Salma Hayek had an accident with Nana Fran in the bathroom | Photo: Special

A few days ago the SAW Awards were held where the Mexican actress was present Salma Hayek as well as that recognized as the Nana Franactress Fran Drescher, both went to the bathroom at the same time and a accident.

The protagonist of La Niñera and the native of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz were captured on video while they greeted each other smilingly, in that Salma Hayek has stuck her glove with the rhinestones of the dress of Fran Drescher.

Although the accident has been resolved after several minutes so as not to damage any of the garments of the well-known actresses, Salma Hayek was about to miss your speech to deliver one of the prizes.

Video: Salma Hayek had an accident with Nana Fran in the bathroom. Photo: Special



Both have said how much they admire each other, Salma Hayek has turned 55 years old in September 2021, while Fran Drescher is 64 years old, without a doubt both are inspiring women.

The actress in La casa de Gucci, Frida and Dusk Till Dawn has worn a most majestic red Gucci dress, like a Greek goddess, her hair perfectly stylized in a high ponytail, also highlighting the conflictive semi-transparent gloves also in red.

While Fran Drescher, American comedian and producer, has shown off her most elegant side with a navy blue dress full of silver rhinestones on the chest, which are the pieces with which Salma Hayek has gotten stuck when greeting her.

“I can not believe it” says Fran Drescher to see how it has been stuck to Salma Hayekthen he tells her how much he admires her work and her majesty in dressing the most famous luxury brands.

One of the attendees has been the one who has done the work of solving the accident between Salma Hayek and Fran Drescherwho continued to talk happily while their clothes were untied.