Salma Hayek has taught risky style to wear a neon minidress with boots at 50+

Neon green mini dress from Bottega Venetta.Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Unlike the catwalk model, who wore the garment in question with sandals and a clutch as the only accessory, the protagonist of Frida gave an autumnal twist to the look, as he wore a blazer crop style and shoes on trend that never fail: some black heeled boots and triangular tip, the object of desire of all celebrities at this very moment. The final seal? Her high messy bun that has become her favorite hairstyle for red carpets.

While Salma attended the festival to support her compatriots (Bard has the address of Alejandro G. Inarritu and the stellar performance of Daniel Giménez Cacho), confirms that, indeed, the black boots They do not lose their validity and are more fashionable than ever. The last few weeks have been enough to confirm it.

Where have we seen the trend of combining heeled boots with minidresses?

to this important trend you have to add the garment with which it is being combined. Like Hayek, various personalities are combining their black heeled boots with mini dresses: Jennifer Connelly he did it during Fashion Week with a Louis Vuitton look; Kendall Jenner evoked all the minidresses of 2010 with a style based on tights and high boots; Anne of Arms he proposed trapeze-heeled boots; while Anne Hathaway She paired them with a sweater dress.

The best of a couple black high heel boots is that we all have at least one pair in the closet. It’s time to take them out to conquer the streets.