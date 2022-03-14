Salma Hayek in a sexy velvet dress conquers the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards

James 28 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 29 Views

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Salma Hayek continues to put the name of Mexico on high and once again He stole the eyes on his way through the red carpet of the BAFTA 2022 awards, which takes place in the “Royal Albert Hall”, the most iconic concert hall in London.

For this important event, The Mexican wore a long-sleeved Gucci dress in purple velvetwith a pronounced neckline and a leg opening adorned with black lace appliqués that gave the outfit a sensual touch.

The impressive dress was accompanied by discreet accessories on the hands and black platforms that further stylized Hayek’s figure.

Salma Hayek stole all eyes at the 2022 BAFTA Awards
Photo: Instagram @justjared

On this occasion, Salma chose to wear her hair up, revealing her tiny earrings. To put a finishing touch on her look, she included simple makeup, in light tones.

Salma Hayek will participate in the BAFTA ceremony as one of the presenters of the gala after several years of not doing it.

Salma Hayek chose to use discreet accessories
Photo: Instagram @justjared

Besides that He is part of the cast of the film “House of Gucci”, which is nominated in four categories including “Best British Film”.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The cast of Umbrella Academy: Who stars in the Netflix series?

THE UMBRELLA Academy is a Netflix-exclusive superhero series based on the comics by musician Gerard …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved