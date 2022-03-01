Salma Hayek is criticized for the embarrassing moment she lived on stage yesterday

Last night the delivery of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Dozens of celebrities gathered for the meeting and of course, the red carpet was a parade of glamor and style everywhere.

One of the actresses who stood out for her good taste was Salma Hayek, who looked sensational in a coral satin halter neck dress paired with matching lace gloves. However, The Mexican actress did not expect to spend the embarrassing moment she lived on stage, which put her in check.

During the awards ceremony, Salma, 55, was responsible for presenting the winner as Best Actor in a Movie or Miniseries, an award that was given to Michael Keaton for his role in ‘Dopesick: An Addiction Story’. But apparently, the actor chose the worst time to go to the toilet.

When Salma presented the winner, she did not expect that the actor would not be in the room, so she spent a few terrible seconds waiting in front of a star-studded auditorium not quite knowing what to do and most likely wondering why she had agreed to take part in the gala in the first place.

As everyone watched the embarrassing moment, she said: “Is this a joke? I have stage fright,” and his face reflected true panic. When suddenly, Keaton had to run – buttoning his tuxedo in a hurry – to go collect the statuette of which he was the winner.

In a hurry and between some roses, Keaton went up to the stage, and not precisely by the stairs, and took the microphone to apologize for being late: “Sorry, I had to make a quick visit to the bathroom, and it was full, by the way.” he assured everyone present as he caught his breath.

Nevertheless, Salma seemed not to have recovered her sanity one hundred percent, so she was puzzled while the actor gave his words of thanks. Even in some of the comments on social networks, it is said that the Mexican was upset by the embarrassing moment that today places her as the object of ridicule.

Salma, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Movie, she oozed confidence as she showed off her curves in the form-fitting Gucci gown that featured ruched details at the bust and waist. Outfit to which she added a stunning pair of gold platform heels and sparkly dangling earrings, a bracelet and rings.

The star of ‘House Of Gucci’ She finished off her dazzling look as she styled her brown hair into a high ponytail, while highlighting her features with a glamorous makeup palette. The accolades are awarded by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.