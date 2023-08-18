Salma Hayek is enjoying a dream vacation with her family in Mexico

it’s no wonder Salma Hayek Her great love for her native country is called out all around, so we are not surprised that her most recent vacation destination is one of the most famous paradisalic destinations in Mexico, learn the details of her trip to Baja California.

Known as one of the most influential Latin actresses of all time, the 56-year-old from Veracruz is one of the biggest promoters of Mexican culture today and the perfect example to choose a destination for your next trip to the beach.

Salma Hayek teaches us how to wear a sexy bikini in the summer of 2023 This is quite inspiring.

Salma Hayek’s fabulous vacation in Mexico

During their luxurious vacation in Los Cabos, Baja California, Salma Hayek was accompanied by her family, including her husband François-Henri Pinault, who owns one of the most exclusive groups in the fashion industry. Pinault The Hayek family enjoyed nice days at this quintessential beach destination.

Salma Hayek choosing to vacation in Los Cabos highlights the beauty and charm of Mexico, and may her presence in the area inspire others to explore this incredible corner of the country.

news that Salma Hayek-Pinault ​He’s visiting our country, apparently he wasn’t going to go unnoticed, and of course, the same ‘House of Gucci’ actress won’t let his stay be forgotten. Funny thing is, it was only a few days ago that she gave us a clue of her location, as she shared a photo of herself enjoying delicious tacos on “Taco Tuesday.”

As per reports, the cosmopolitan family is enjoying their stay at an exclusive resort in Baja California Sur while spending a few afternoons on a luxurious yacht. While riding horses, enjoying local cuisine and making new friends, the Mexican has caught the attention of the paparazzi who caught her posing in a sexy bikini where she shows us that her figure is as hot as when she was 20 years old.

“Chasing the sunset,” wrote the Veracruz woman about her trip to Los Cabos.

even if it’s a holiday Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Looks like they are just getting started, it is amazing that the family has taken advantage of this trip to enjoy beautiful days in peace with their only daughter, valentina dove and of course with Mathilde And Francois Jr.Tycoon’s children with his ex-partner Dorothy Lepere,