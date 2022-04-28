Salma Hayek joins the cast of ‘Magic Mike 3’

Salma Hayek, the Mexican who never tires of reaping successes, joins the cast of one of the hottest films starring channing tatumwe tell you everything we know so far ‘Magic Mike 3’.

Why is Salma Hayek joining ‘Magic Mike 3’?

This film, which has been kept very secret, has raised endless questions, but according to rumors, the 55-year-old Mexican actress is joining the project to apparently replace another actress. According to the DailyMail, the actress from Veracruz will take the reins of the character of Thandie Newton, who left the project shortly after it was started.

Channing Tatum is currently filming ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ with Salma Hayek. Courtesy of the distributor

It is said that the 49-year-old British interpreter left the project just 11 days after working on the film, “Thandie started doing strange things on set, she was affected by something, it was clear that she was having a mental breakdown that It caused a lot of disruption to the shoot. It was very apparent that she couldn’t play the role of her,” a source close to the film told Page Six.

Without knowing the reasons why the actress allegedly had a nervous breakdown, the producers of the film immediately sought her replacement, apparently in one of the most important Latin actresses of all time.

rumors that Salma Hayek would replace Thandie Newton they arose when the Mexican was seen on the film set wearing an outfit very similar to the one worn by the English actress (red blouse, a black jacket and a hat). But so far it has not been officially confirmed what role the actress who gave life to will play. Frida Kahlo; Meanwhile, the IMDB specialized film portal has confirmed that Hayek is currently recording the film.\