Salma Hayek leaves networks breathless with clicks in a bikini and without make-up at 55 – Monet

+



Salma Hayek (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Salma Hayek drew praise from her followers on Instagram with a new record by the sea this Monday (15).

In the click, the 55-year-old actress appears wearing a combination of a black bikini, hat, sunglasses and striped beach skirt. With wet hair, she poses leaning against a barrier facing the ocean.

“Ready for the week. #monday”, summarized the star in the caption of the post, which delighted her fans.

Salma Hayek (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

“There’s no way you can be real”, commented an internet user on the social network, while another said: “Salma is so beautiful”.

“I wanted to look like you,” confessed another.

“How do you have such a wonderful look?” wrote another admirer.

On Sunday (14), Salma enchanted her followers with a selfie without make-up. “You look amazing Salma,” praised a fan. “Your skin is beautiful and radiant as always.”

“Beauty is her name,” joked another.

Salma Hayek is currently working on the movie ‘Without Blood’. Directed by Angelina Jolie, the film is based on the book released by Alessandro Baricco in 2002, and its official synopsis describes it as “an unforgettable fable set after an unidentified conflict, exploring universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.”

Salma said in a recent interview with people that she’s happy to be reunited with her ‘Eternals’ co-star. “She’s probably the best director I’ve ever worked with. And I’ve worked with some really good ones,” said the actress. “I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this [filme] may be her best; or one of the best.”

There is still no release date for the feature film.

Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie worked together in the movie Eternals (2021) (Photo: Playback / Instagram)