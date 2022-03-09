Salma Hayek looks splendid in a folk-style maxi dress

Salma Hayek is the winner of the first Icon STARmeter 2022 award granted by the IMDb platform. She and she received him with a spectacular maxi dress folk style.

The Mexican actress is the first artist to receive this award created for the 20th anniversary of the platform dedicated to the production of films and series around the world.

“This award is a great pride!” he wrote. Salma Hayek on his official Instagram account under an image in which his spectacular styling was already beginning to be glimpsed.

Salma Hayek, the Mexican star icon of Hollywood. Photo: Instagram.

The protagonist of “Frida” and, more recently, the cast star of “House of Gucci” and “Eternals” chose for the occasion a look as elegant as it is comfortable, with a maxi dress blue ethnic style as the protagonist.

In addition to her work, for which she received many awards and prizes, such as the IMDb Icon STARmeter, the Mexican actress also established herself for her style and as a benchmark for female power in Hollywood.

The IMDb platform honored Salma Hayek for being one of the most influential and beloved artists. Photo: Instagram.

Thus, in her acceptance speech, she referred to the efforts of women to gain recognition in the entertainment industry. And she did it with a powerful styling and fashion trend 2022.

so thanked Salma Hayek the 2022 IMDb award:

Salma was clad in a sophisticated maxi dress blue -item of the season- very long and extended through a set of fringes at its ends.

And he completed the “poncho effect” of the garment with a piece in the same material, tonality and design with which he covered his shoulders and the upper part of the dress.

The Mexican actress with her spectacular blue maxi dress with fringes. Photo: Instagram.

Definitely, it was another shocking outfit from Salma Hayek with which he claims his celebrity title with the inspiring fashion touch for millions of women.

In this case, her beauty look elevated the portrait of the Veracruz-born star with natural wave hair and makeup that highlighted her bright red lips.

Salma Hayek once again opted for a natural beauty look for a spectacular look. Photo: Instagram.

The glass figurine Salma Hayek received from London recognizes the most influential and beloved actresses and actors among the more than 200 million monthly users of the IMDb platform.

And his dress long to win could not be more successful to show off the pride of a talented woman with personality.

