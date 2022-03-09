Salma Hayek looks splendid in a folk-style maxi dress

James 20 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 109 Views

Salma Hayek is the winner of the first Icon STARmeter 2022 award granted by the IMDb platform. She and she received him with a spectacular maxi dress folk style.

The Mexican actress is the first artist to receive this award created for the 20th anniversary of the platform dedicated to the production of films and series around the world.

