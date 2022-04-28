Salma Hayek Narrowly Quits Acting For Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault – CINEMABLEND

The actress Salma Hayek thought about leaving her career to dedicate herself to being a mother when her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault was born.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault recently posed together for Vogue Mexico. The two talked about their mother-daughter relationship, and Hayek mentioned that She was about to give up her acting career. because she wanted to dedicate herself to being a mother.

Valentina Paloma Pinault is the daughter of Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinaulta French businessman Hayek met in 2006. Valentina was born in September 2007 and the couple, after a rumored split, married in 2009. The young woman is currently 14 years old and is a Hollywood celebrity.



Salma Hayek thought about abandoning her career when Valentina Paloma Pinault was born.



In the interview for Vogue Mexicothe actress said: “My case was very particular because I I became a mother very late. I did it because I found the partner of my life, who had a stable career; but it is that I already wanted so much to have this daughter that nothing else mattered to me. Not my career or anything.”

And he added:

I felt that I had already done many things in my life. It was a different stage for me because I had already done things that I was very proud of

The actress also commented that her husband, Francois-Henri Pinaultconvinced her not to give up acting: “François Henri Pinault helped me a lot because I was willing not to work anymore, but when Valentina was just over a year old told me that I had to go back to work because at some point I might miss my profession -because it is also one that celebrates because it allows me to unleash my creativity and because I am an artist-“.

Salma Hayek Joins Channing Tatum in HBO Max’s ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Salma Hayek, nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, has starred in countless films. Her most recent role was Ajak in ‘Eternals’, becoming the first Mexican actress to appear in the Marvel universe.

However, regarding his papers he has said: “In my case, although I have managed to continue acting and have been able to keep my profession alive, and I love it, it is not easy any day. There are times when decisions become more and more complicated. It is a fact that the family always comes to the fore“.

The actress mentioned that she chooses characters that don’t appear as long on the screen. “My roles are important but small in very big movies. I can’t do projects that are too long. Sometimes we come to an agreement with François, but we try not to let it take too long. except when she [Valentina] he’s going camping.”